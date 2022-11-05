Multicultural Hair Brands Team up With Marvel Studios to Celebrate Black Joy and Beauty

Procter & Gamble (PG) haircare brands My Black is Beautiful (MBIB) and Gold Series have announced a collaboration with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” in theaters Nov. 11, to celebrate Black hair joy and spread positive images of Black people across social media platforms.

The collaboration will also bring specialty product packs to major U.S. retailers ahead of the launch, which will showcase My Black is Beautiful’s Golden Milk Collection and the Gold Series Core Collection, at Target, Walmart and Kroger, according to a press release.

The Black Panther franchise has been heralded for serving as a catalyst for advancing Black culture and technological innovation into the global mainstream consciousness through entertainment. P&G multicultural haircare brands My Black is Beautiful and Gold Series have done the same through beauty for decades, with their collection of products that address needs from styling, scalp care and moisture for natural hair — all formulated by Black scientists, Ph.Ds., and dermatologists. Through this magnetic “fusion” of entertainment, beauty, and science, this collaboration will amplify important dialogues about Black empowerment, representation, hair, and beauty.

In addition to the collaboration MBIB and Gold Series have teamed up with the film’s hair department head Camille Friend. Her work has been featured in several Marvel Studios’ films, including Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” and Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel.” Friend will work with the brands on media engagement leading up to the film’s release, discussing the power of hair, how it shapes identity, as well as hair styling and care tips.

“We are delighted MBIB and Gold Series have joined forces with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in this moment of cultural significance,” says Lela Coffey, Procter & Gamble VP, North America hair care and multicultural brands.

“With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black men, women and children across the world will see themselves depicted on the big screen with empowering stories of triumph and celebrating Black joy,” she adds.

“The Black Panther franchise has illustrated the power of seeing yourself represented on the big screen. In collaboration with My Black is Beautiful and Gold Series, we’re proud to celebrate the heroes of Wakanda Forever and the spotlight these brands shine on the power of Black hair joy,” says Mindy Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Marketing at The Walt Disney Company.

For more information about My Black is Beautiful and Gold Series, visit: www.mbib.com and http://www.pantene.com/en-us/gold-series-collection.