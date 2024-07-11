Uncategorized by Shanique Yates Mýa Used First Major Check To Buy Studio Equipment: ‘I Used to Record with a Karaoke Machine’ Mýa recalls spending her first record deal advance on studio equipment after years of recording on a karaoke machine.









Mýa recalled how her first major check was an investment into the career she is revered for today.

“My first major check was probably $50,000, and that’s a lot for a young girl,” the “Fallen” singer joked. “And it’s called an advance. I invested in equipment and was so excited because before advancing my record deal, I used to use a karaoke machine with cassette tapes to record my harmonies, and I would flip the tape. After I recorded on one, I would record the other, and I would flip them so that I could try to stack my harmonies, and the quality was awful, but it was the way to practice.”

“What I invested in was something called the Roland Vs-880, and I remember it was huge,” she continued. “It had eight tracks on it and it allowed me to physically record myself up to eight tracks, and you could write songs, you could record yourself, etc. Then, a couple of years later, I got the 1680. That allows you to record 16 tracks. So it was equipment and PCs, starting with the [MPC]2000, [MPC]2000xl, and [MPC]60, Roman numeral two. Tech kids know what I’m talking about… I have a studio right now at home, but it was equipment [where I spent my first check], and then my dad took me shopping in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.”

When she first emerged on the scene nearly 30 years ago, the Washington, D.C. native caught the eyes of many during her work as a video jockey and appearances on BET’s Teen Summit dance posse; however, it was when Mýa emerged as an artist that she really started to take flight.

“I like to look at my career just for self-examination,” the “My Love Is Like… Wo” crooner told BLACK ENTERPRISE shortly after a riveting performance of her hits on AT&T’s Dream in Black stage during the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture.

“If I were to talk to my younger self, I’d say that dreaming is very important. To understand that you have permission to dream and dream big, there are no limits except for your mind,” Mýa continued. “There are no limitations on yourself unless you decide. Also, focusing on your gift and knowing that through faith, through perseverance to application and doing the work, what is meant for you is always going to be there when you’re ready.”

As someone who has witnessed the ins and outs of the music industry and its evolution well before the digital age, Mýa’s work stems far beyond her musical accolades. When her fourth studio album, Liberation, was “accidentally” leaked by her label, Universal Motown Records, in 2007, she quickly turned what was meant for evil into something good.

From then on, Mýa became an independent artist a year later and launched Planet 9, her label, where she “executive produced, self-engineered, self-funded, and released seven different compilations.”

Fast-forward to 2020 and that label was transformed into spirits company Planet 9 Vegan Fine Wine, which, in partnership with California’s Frey Vineyards, offers a Red Cabernet Sauvignon with Plum Infusions. However, it is essential to note that Mýa is not new to the entrepreneurial lifestyle but relatively true to it after launching vegan and organic wine options in 2016 as an extension of her leading the charge during PETA’s Go Vegan campaign.

“The most impactful business lesson that I’ve learned is that it’s not about you; it’s about people at the end of the day, and if you want to win in life, you have to go where the people are and what they need,” said Mýa. “Focus on the necessities of folks; that’s what we’re here to do in our purpose, and everyone has one. How do we uplift? How do we elevate? How do we make the world a better place and ultimately be a servant? That’s where it is.”

With a career spanning 26 years, Mýa has been dubbed as a “triple threat entertainer,” thanks to her background in ballet, jazz, and tap dance as a child, coupled with her sultry and soulful voice to match. Today, she continues to set a precedence for authentic storytelling through music. During her 2024 Essence Festival performance, not only did fans of the 44-year-old songstress travel back in time through hits like “Take Me There,” “Ghetto Superstar,” “Lady Marmalade,” and more, but were reminded that Mýa’s not going anywhere anytime soon as she performed the new February 2024 single “Anytime.”

