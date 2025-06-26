Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Stormzy Earns Honorary Doctorate From University Of Cambridge For Helping Black College Students Stormzy's scholarship program for Black students at the University of Cambridge earned him an honorary doctorate.







The prestigious University of Cambridge has awarded Stormzy an honorary doctorate in recognition of his scholarship program, which supports Black students at the institution.

The UK rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., received a Doctorate in Law for his “transformative” scholarship program, which helps fund the education of Black students pursuing higher education at the University of Cambridge, according to the BBC.

“Stormzy’s scholarship programme has had a transformative impact and we are proud to recognise his work with this degree,” Prof Deborah Prentice, vice-chancellor at the university, said.

“Each of this year’s honorary graduates has made an extraordinary contribution to their field, and their work continues to inspire people in Cambridge and around the world.”

Launched in 2018 through his #Merky Foundation in partnership with HSBC UK, Stormzy’s scholarship has fully funded tuition and living expenses for 56 students. His impactful work earned him a place among eight public figures honored with honorary degrees at Cambridge’s 2025 commencement ceremony.

“It’s so important for Black students, especially, to be aware that it can 100% be an option to attend a university of this calibre,” Stormzy said when launching the scholarship program.

Since rising to fame, 31-year-old Stormzy has spearheaded numerous philanthropic initiatives in the sports and arts sectors. He launched the #Merky Books imprint to support Black British authors and purchased the AFC Croydon Athletic football club in South London with plans to transform it into a true “community asset.”

Stormzy’s honorary degree from the University of Cambridge marks his second, following one he received from the University of Exeter in 2022, “in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of higher education philanthropy and widening participation.” His honorary doctorate was awarded just a week after he premiered his short film, Big Man, on YouTube, released through his production company, #Merky Films, in partnership with Apple.

