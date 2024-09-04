Technology by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Invests In Former NASA Scientist’s Energy Company 'I’m excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.'







Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett has invested his money in an unexpected endeavor instead of the usual options: a National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductee’s energy company.

Johnson Energy Storage (JES), owned by former NASA Scientist Dr. Lonnie Johnson, announced that the star NFL defensive end has invested in the company.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Johnson Energy Storage to support their mission of transforming energy storage,” said Garrett in a written statement. “Their work is nothing short of visionary, and I’m excited to be part of an effort that has the potential to have a lasting impact on our environment and uplift our communities.”

Johnson’s company is focused on developing a proprietary, all-solid-state battery. Johnson Energy Storage said its batteries have advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, which include greater safety, higher energy density, and lower manufacturing costs. Garrett’s belief in the company is based on the power of technology to drive meaningful social and environmental change. The company looks to bring more efficient and safer energy solutions to market.

“We believe that the power to change the world extends beyond just industry—it’s about making a lasting impact on our communities and future generations,” said Brandon Martin, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage. “We’re honored to have Myles Garrett join us in this mission, as his commitment to innovation and sustainability perfectly aligns with our vision for the future.”

Garrett, an All-Pro defensive end, also supports Johnson’s nonprofit, the Johnson STEM Activity Center. Other high-profile investors in Johnson Energy Storage include comedian and actor Steve Harvey; the president of Disney Karey Burke; Southern Company CEO Chris Womack; United Talent Agency Partner/Agent Mike G.; and the chairman of United Distribution, Doug Hertz.

To learn more about Johnson Energy Storage, go to www.johnsonenergystorage.com.