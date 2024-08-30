by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Steve Harvey To Drop Biopic ‘Seventy-Two’ 'It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career and shows the world that hope is never truly lost. Wait until you see what we do with this.'







A biopic about businessman and comedian Steve Harvey is being produced that focuses on a “transformative 72-hour period” that helped place his career on a trajectory to massive success.

According to Deadline, Seventy-Two signifies the 72 hours leading up to his August 1993 breakout performance at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem. The project will detail the moments that helped shape his ascension to who he has become today.

No writer has been assigned to the film, but it will be produced by Objectively Good Media.

“I’ve been reluctant to make a movie about my life for years until I read the pitch for Seventy-Two,” said the Family Feud host. “It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career and shows the world that hope is never truly lost. Wait until you see what we do with this.”

The audience will see the challenges and strength that Harvey endured to get to his big break. To pursue a career in Hollywood, the former salesman left his job when he was 26 years old. But for Harvey it was a struggle. When he reached 36, self-doubt set in. Seventy-Two will show the path that directly placed him where Harvey needed to be to finally taste success.

Objectively Good Media, the production company, conceptualized the project and brought it to Harvey’s East 112, which he runs with Thabiti Stephens, the chief strategy offficer of Steve Harvey Global.

OGM’s Mohamed Kheir, who runs the company with Matthew R. Cooper, said that “securing the rights to tell this story has been an incredible honor. Steve Harvey’s ability to turn his trials into triumphs is inspiring, and Seventy-Two will showcase the resilience and determination that defined those pivotal days. We look forward to sharing this powerful narrative with audiences worldwide.”