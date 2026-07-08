(Getty Images) Politics by Selena Hill NAACP Launches $20M Midterm Campaign To Mobilize Black Voters Following Voting Rights Ruling This marks the largest amount that the civil rights group has ever invested in a midterm cycle







The NAACP will spend an historic amount of money on the 2026 midterm elections following the Supreme Court’s April ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act’s power to combat racial gerrymandering.

In wake of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the nonpartisan civil rights organization announced plans to invest $20 million in its Get Out The Vote campaign leading up to November’s midterm elections. According to a press release, the NAACP has partnered with GSSA to mobilize 6.5 million Black voters across 14 states and 33 congressional districts. The spending will fund voter outreach efforts that include grassroots organizing, digital and traditional advertising, the recruitment of 20,000 volunteers, and voter education in key states where turnout has played a significant role in election outcomes.

The NAACP says the unprecedented campaign comes in response to concerns about voting access, civic participation, and policy changes affecting Black communities. Their goal is to encourage voters to register, make voting plans, and participate in the 2026 midterm elections.

“At a time when voting rights, civil liberties, immigrant communities, and historically marginalized communities continue to face attacks, this anniversary marks an opportunity to come together and fight for a future that serves all people — a future rooted in justice, democracy, dignity, and our shared humanity,” said Dominik Whitehead, who serves as the NAACP’s Chief of Field, Membership Growth and Unit Sustainability, in a statement.

“Donald Trump’s authoritarian regime has attempted to terminate the 14th Amendment, racially gerrymander states across the South, and federalize elections against the framework set by the Constitution. November’s midterm election is our chance to not only put a stop to Trump’s madness, but to advance policies that serve the people, not just the billionaire class,” he continued.

NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson added that the organization’s ultimate goal is to elect officials in the House of Representatives and Senate who will stand against President Trump’s agenda.

“By turning out the vote, we can all help put an end to Donald Trump’s assaults on our communities and the rights we’ve secured through immense struggle, and begin to build a future that actually serves our needs — from having accessible healthcare, affordable housing, and getting a good education,” said Johnson.

“The future of this country needs to finally serve the people, and not the wealthy at the top who couldn’t care less about those who actually built this nation with blood, sweat, and tears,” he added.

Other advocacy organizations are also preparing significant voter engagement campaigns in what is expected to be an expensive and closely watched midterm election cycle, reports NBC News. Civic leaders say that the upcoming congressional, gubernatorial, and state legislative races in November could shape national policy for years to come.

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