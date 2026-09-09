NAACP Image Awards Adds 10 Categories Celebrating African Talent

The NAACP Image Awards is expanding its global reach with 10 new categories dedicated to African artists and entertainers, beginning with the 58th NAACP Image Awards in 2027, Billboard reports.

The new categories give African creatives recognition as entertainment from the continent continues to expand its cultural and commercial influence worldwide.

According to the outlet, the additions are part of a broader expansion of the annual awards program, which recognizes Black achievement and representation across entertainment and culture.

In film, the new categories include Outstanding African Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in an African Motion Picture, Outstanding Actress in an African Motion Picture, and Outstanding Directing in an African Motion Picture.

Television will add Outstanding African Television Series, Outstanding Actor in an African Television Series, and Outstanding Actress in an African Television Series. The three music categories are Outstanding African Album, Outstanding African Song, and Outstanding African New Artist.

The dedicated categories arrive amid continued international growth in African entertainment, particularly music. Afrobeats, amapiano, and other genres originating on the continent have gained larger audiences internationally, while African artists have secured greater visibility on major global charts, streaming platforms, and awards stages.

The 58th NAACP Image Awards will include 108 categories across motion pictures, television, streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. The awards are also bringing back daytime drama categories and adding Outstanding Scripted Vertical Series.

Submissions for the 2027 awards opened Aug. 31 and will close Nov. 13, 2026, with literary submissions due Nov. 6. Eligible projects and performances must have been released or occurred between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2026.

The nominating committee will vote from Dec. 4 to 18, 2026. Nominees will be announced Jan. 7, 2027, when public voting will begin. Public voting will close Feb. 1.

A date for the 58th NAACP Image Awards ceremony has not yet been announced.

The addition of 10 dedicated categories gives African talent a larger presence within the NAACP Image Awards while extending the program’s recognition of Black artistic achievement across the global diaspora.

RELATED CONTENT: Hollywood’s 1st Black Stuntwoman And Founder Of The NAACP Image Awards Toni Vaz Dies At Age 101