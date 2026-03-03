News by Sharelle B. McNair NAACP Issues Statement After Creating Distance With Latino Influencer Who Came For Rep. Jasmine Crockett The national organization jumped in after Luis Magaña, who goes by @RogueDNC on social channels, took things too far jumping into Black women’s business.







The NAACP is putting some space between itself and a social media influencer who sparked a rift over Texas U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Jasmine Crockett and a popular Black female political influencer, The Grio reports.

The NAACP jumped in after Luis Magaña, who goes by @RogueDNC on social channels, took things too far by jumping into Black women’s business, using an award he received from a local chapter as a buffer against claims that he is against Black women. “Everyone has the right to share their opinions, and we fully respect that. But let’s be clear: the NAACP won’t serve as a buffer in this debate; therefore, don’t use us as a justification for your views, especially when it comes to issues that impact Black women,” the organization said on Threads.

“We celebrate the voices and experiences of Black women and believe they deserve to be at the forefront of these discussions. Let’s keep the conversation authentic and respectful. Not focused on our org as justification for position.”

Magaña posted to an old clip of Crockett speaking with Lynae Vanee, host of the Instagram series “Parking Lot Pimpin’” and Revolt TV’s “The People’s Brief,” about the Israel-Palestine conflict. “How disappointing. Not a good look for Ms. Crockett,” Magaña said in reference to the past clip.

But when Vanee caught wind of the comment, she immediately chimed in, accusing Magaña of perpetuating misogynoir between two Black women — and not doing the same for Talarico, who has similar views. “Do not ever in your life think it’s okay to use me to perpetuate misogynoir against any black woman,” the influencer said.

“When both Jasmine and James have similar voting records on the issue of Gaza, and both of them have the same stance supporting defensive weapons to Israel, while stopping offensive weapons— it’s overtly clear that you simply don’t want this black woman to win. And you’re scared that she could beat him.”

When Magaña failed to back down, Elizabeth Booker Houston (@bookersquared), a lawyer and political commentator, shared DMs between her and RogueDNC — resulting in him creating a photoshopped image into a racist caricature.

While Crockett hasn’t chimed in on the issue, it is clear that the outspoken congresswoman is seen as a threat in the historically red-leaning Lone Star State. Both she and Talarico are hoping to change the narrative, as, according to the Austin American-Statesman, the last time a Democrat held the U.S. Senate seat in Texas was in 1988.

January 2026 polls revealed Crockett had a chance to defeat Talarico to take over Sen. John Cornyn’s seat.

