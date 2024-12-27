Entrepreneurship by Kandiss Edwards Detroit Nail Bar Scales Up Offering Franchise Opportunities Kelli M. Coleman and Anika J. Odegbo are making their mark with The TEN.







The TEN Nail Bar is scaling up and becoming a franchise. The establishment, co-owned by Kelli M. Coleman and Anika J. Odegbo, is a multipurpose spa in Detroit.

In an Instagram post, Coleman announced, “BIG NEWS: The TEN is going nationwide.”

The young boss noted some of the “challenges,” “questions,” and “doubts” she and Odegbo faced at the beginning of their journey.

After wading through initial hardships, Coleman and Odegbo believe the business and its operation model are primed for franchising.

“It’s time to share the blueprint for success and EMPOWER others through entrepreneurship and ownership.”

The TEN Nail Bar offers a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, brow tinting, waxing, and lash services. Customers can buy individual services or opt for the Self Care Club, a $150 monthly subscription that allows them to receive two manicures and pedicures.

The Spelman graduates were roommates while attending the famous HBCU. Both women were aligned in their goal of eventually owning their businesses, and as luck would have it, they would one day achieve their goals together.

Coleman spoke with the Michigan Chronicle about her dreams of being an entrepreneur. She credits both her and Odegbo’s families with helping them decide to start small businesses. Coleman believes the success of their entrepreneurial families gave them the foresight to pursue their dreams. The pair also sees business ownership as the path to creating a legacy and generational wealth.

“We come from entrepreneurial families; we really understand the power of entrepreneurship to create generational wealth. It was always our respective goals to own businesses of our own in addition to carrying on our family’s entrepreneurial legacy,” Coleman said.

Odegbo and Coleman are among the 26% Black franchisee owners in the U.S. The women are confident that The TEN has established enough brand recognition and a strong enough business model to thrive for years.

