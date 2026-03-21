Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Kenya’s Capital Gives Women 2 Days Off Per Month For Menstrual Pain County government employees in Nairobi are welcoming a new policy that grants them two days off each month to manage their menstrual health.







County government employees in Nairobi, Kenya, are welcoming a newly passed policy that grants them two days off each month to manage the pain and discomfort of menstruation.

The policy went into effect in December 2025 after the county governor and his cabinet ministers discussed a colleague’s menstrual pain, the Associated Press reports. Since its passing, advocates say these policies have helped menstruation become a legitimate workplace health issue.

“The feedback we have gotten, especially from the staff that work in public service management, is that it’s very refreshing. And when they come back, they are able to work even better,” said Nairobi County Human Resource Manager Janet Opiata.

The move is already drawing comparisons to Zambia, the only African country with a nationwide menstrual leave law allowing one day off per month without a doctor’s note. Japan was the first country to introduce menstrual leave in 1947, with Spain among the most recent in 2023. Other countries with similar policies include Indonesia and South Korea.

There has been little public pushback, though some critics argue the policy could discourage employers from hiring women. Governor Johnson Sakaja, who led the initiative and oversees a workforce of more than 18,000 employees—over half of them women—disagrees, saying women perform better when they are properly supported.

“A lot of labor policies were written many years ago by men,” the governor said. “Women’s rights are not anti-productivity—they are an input that creates productivity. It’s actually an investment in your workforce.”

Women currently head Nairobi County’s business and health departments, and Sakaja said the policy will have no financial impact since roles are supported by multiple staff members.

“It will not be a train smash if three or four people in a department are not there for a day or two,” he said.

The governor noted that Kenya’s national government and other county leaders are closely watching how the policy unfolds.

“Your biggest asset is your staff,” said Sakaja. “It starts with dignifying your own staff, for them to feel that they’re respected and dignified.”

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