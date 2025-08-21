Nalah Barry, 6-Year-Old Athlete, Offered Sneaker Deal By Shaq

The generosity of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has been extended to a 6-year-old athlete, Nalah Barry, who has already won boxing titles, as Shaq has given her a shoe deal and invested in her rising career.

According to Marca, the young girl gained popularity via social media video clips with her father, Dominic Barry, a boxer, who caught the attention of Shaq while he was perusing his feed. She is a five-time gold medalist in boxing while also holding a gray belt in martial arts. She has already won 23 matches by submission, five by points, and one by decision.

Nalah trains with her father, and the clips posted to social media have caught the eyes of the former Los Angeles Lakers player.

“I was watching her story and I just kept watching it,” Shaq said after discovering her athletic ability and dedication to her sport. Shaq Diesel was so impressed by the interaction between the father and daughter, as well as her fighting skills, that he invited the family to New York to meet him. While speaking to the family, he offered Nalah a shoe deal with his company.

“I’m about to make history. I’m about to offer this little girl her own shoe deal. How does that sound?”

Shaq also mentioned that he has a new partner in his sneaker company, Galaxy, and after promising her $10,000, Galaxy matched his offer. He also told the family that she can have her own shoe and that they will have a mock shoe for her to approve.

“I don’t want nothing; I want you to keep winning,” the towering figure told the family.

Shaq truly has a passion for helping young people. It was recently reported that he has partnered with Campus to launch a scholarship program to help young entrepreneurs earn a degree in Business Administration or IT.

Campus is a modern, two-year college that was specifically designed for the next generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and leaders online. Shaq has agreed to be a part of the initiative to help students achieve the goal of succeeding in business.

RELATED CONTENT: Getting Hipped To Annuities Increased Shaquille O’Neal’s Bank Account