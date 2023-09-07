Naomi Campbell Debuts PrettyLittleThing Collection At NYFW Show

Naomi Campbell kicked off New York Fashion Week in a boss way this week by debuting her personally designed PrettyLittleThing collection.

The legendary supermodel ripped the runway with other models to show off the 70-piece collection she created with designers Edvin Thompson and Victor Anate, Vogue reports. The collection consists of mesh minidresses, faux-fur coats, sleek pantsuits, and bedazzled accessories that mark Campbell’s debut as PLT’s creative director.

Held at NYC’s famed Cipriani’s, attendees included fashion A-listers like Bethann Hardison, Patti Wilson, Alton Mason, and Julia Fox. Campbell noted her United Kingdom roots while expressing her pride as a New Yorker at heart.

“PrettyLittleThing is a company that’s reached an audience worldwide. With streaming, you can also show wherever you want these days,” she said.

“And besides, I’ve lived in New York most of my life, even though I’m a Brit.”

While PLT is among the dominating fast-fashion scene where many small fashion companies and rising designers have their original designs copied and sold to the masses. But Campbell took her new creative director role at PLT to bring on “emerging” Black talent in fashion to co-design her debt collection.

“I met Umar Kamani [cofounder of PrettyLittleThing], and I loved that he embraced that I wanted to work with young emerging talent and share the platform. So here we are!” Campbell said.

Now as a creative director, Campbell is still a model first who worked hard at the fashion show to make sure the models were on point,” People reports.

“I was nervous,” she admitted after the show. “I just wanted to make sure the girls were okay, that they could walk okay, that everyone’s going to be strong and poised.”

She continued. “I was saying, ‘Strong, strong, strong, strong’ and ‘be yourself, let your personality show.’”

Campbell’s PLT collection comes just ahead of her appearance in the Apple TV+ four-part docuseries called “The Super Models,” along with Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

