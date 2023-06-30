Supermodel Turned Super Mommy Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2 At 53-Years-Old

Supermodel Naomi Campbell just welcomed her second child at 53 years of age and wants other women to know that “it’s never too late to become a mother.”

The famed fashion star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29 to announce the birth of her second child, a son whose name she has yet to release.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned her post. “A True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” she added.

The photo showed a woman holding the baby boy while another child’s hand reached to hold what appeared to be Campbell’s hand. The photo seemingly shows Campbell’s growing family that she chooses to keep out of the public eye.

Campbell has kept much of her life as a mother private after announcing the birth of her daughter two years ago. The famed supermodel has also kept her daughter’s name a secret and only posts glimpses of her daughter on social media.

She finally put her daughter on display when covering British Vogue in March 2022. Campbell donned a black two-piece with big natural hair while holding her daughter who looked off to the side. It was the first time Campbell posed alongside her daughter for all to see.

While speaking with British Vogue, Campbell explained why she’s remained so private about entering motherhood after the age of 50.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

She teased her openness to having more children at the time when asked if she had plans for more kids, the runway model said, “Why not?”

