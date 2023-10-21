Naomi Osaka Focused On ‘Loving Yourself’ After Wiping Instagram Clean Of Cordae

There could be trouble in paradise for Naomi Osaka and Cordae after the tennis star shared a few cryptic messages amid the removal of her boyfriend from her Instagram.

Osaka celebrated her 26th birthday on Oct. 17, and shared a post that didn’t included her rapper boyfriend Cordae.

“Big Libra Vibes,” she captioned her Instagram post that showed her wearing a printed dress while standing in a tropical oasis.

Osaka also took to Twitter on her birthday to share a since-deleted cryptic tweet that seemingly hinted at her possible split from Cordae.

“I just want someone that will watch the sunset with me,” she wrote in a tweet captured by People.

The tweet came weeks after she shared another puzzling message about the importance of self-love.

“The art of loving yourself,” she wrote.

Amid Osaka’s cryptic tweets, many have noticed the subtle removal of Cordae from her Instagram page. The pair have been dating since 2019 and welcomed their daughter Shai in July 2023.

Known for maintaining their privacy and only teasing their romance on social media, Osaka and Cordae have not commented on their rumored breakup. But she’s previously gushed about the rapper to her fans and followers.

In January 2022, Osaka celebrated Cordae before he released his second album.

“Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring,” Osaka wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. “Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things.”

She added, “@cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️.”

Cordae returned the love in the comment, telling the WTA Singles champion, “I LOVE U 2 DEATH !! U TRULY MY RIDE OR DIE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WAY MORE FLY.”

