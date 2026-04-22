Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Nas Taps His NY State Of Mind, Opens New Restaurant Nas's involvement highlights the cultural icon's commitment to investing in the cultural and economic fabric of his hometown.







New York’s 550 Madison Avenue has officially unveiled a high-profile culinary destination featuring the opening of Bar Chimera, COTE 550, and the world-renowned Sushi Yoshitake, a project fueled by a partnership between Gracious Hospitality Management and legendary rapper Nas.

The collaboration brings together COTE Korean Steakhouse founder Simon Kim and the Grammy-winning artist, a New York native.

The co-owner of the new hospitality concepts at 550 Madison made the announcement via Instagram. Nas’ smooth and distinct voice narrates a host of images explaining how the new venture blends seamlessly with New York culture.

The centerpieces of the development offer three distinct gastronomic experiences in the Philip Johnson-designed tower. COTE 550 serves as an evolution of the Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse, blending high-end dining with the building’s architectural grandeur. Adjacent to it, Sushi Yoshitake marks the North American debut of the legendary three-Michelin-starred Tokyo establishment founded by Chef Masahiro Yoshitake.

Rounding out the new offerings is Bar Chimera, a chic and versatile lounge designed to serve as a social hub for the building’s tenants and elite New York diners.

For Nas, the project represents a homecoming to the luxury real estate and dining sector of Manhattan, emphasizing his continued advocacy for Black ownership and representation in high-end spaces. The project is expected to draw a mix of international tourists, finance professionals, and hip-hop enthusiasts, bridging the gap between fine dining and urban culture.

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