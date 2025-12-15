Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nas Gets Early Preview Of Hip-Hop Museum In The Bronx Following $1M Investment Nas gets an early look at developing Hip-Hop Museum in the South Bronx.







Nas’s $1 million investment in the developing Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx earned him an exclusive early look at the project.

The iconic Grammy-winning rapper toured the future Bronx location of the developing Hip-Hop Museum on Dec. 10, alongside representatives from Resorts World New York City, TMZ reports. Donning hard hats and protective gear, the “Illmatic” rapper got an early look at the active construction site and what’s to come.

Set to open in October 2026, the groundbreaking museum will celebrate Hip Hop’s 50-year legacy, showcasing culture-shaping contributions from every coast and era through immersive artistic installations. Though other hip-hop museums exist nationwide, including the National Hip-Hop Museum in Washington, D.C., the South Bronx museum will serve as the official museum of record for the genre, located in hip-hop’s birthplace.

“It’s 55,000 square feet, and it’s dedicated to the preservation and celebration of hip-hop on a global level, not just from the Bronx level or New York City level. We’re celebrating the global history of hip-hop,” museum CEO Rocky Bucano said at the 2025 Black Tie Gala in October.

Nas has taken a hands-on role in the museum’s development, making a $1 million pledge at the gala, which aimed to raise $50 million for construction and programming. With support from his partners at Resorts World, Nas helped raise total contributions to $2 million, supporting both the preservation of hip-hop culture and job creation in the community that gave it birth.

Nas and the Resorts World team are riding the momentum from their September win, when a community advisory committee approved the expansion of the nation’s largest casino in Southeast Queens. The $5.5 billion project now moves to the State Gaming Commission, which will select winners for three downstate casino licenses by year’s end.

Resorts World, already operating a racino in Queens, is now one of five remaining city proposals competing for the licenses after three Manhattan casino bids—including a Times Square project backed by Jay-Z—were rejected. The combination of the casino expansion and the launch of the Hip-Hop Museum will further cement Nas’ legacy in hip-hop history.

