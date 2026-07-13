Photo by cottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/ball-on-a-field-5274509/ HBCU by Edwian Stokes FAMU Alum, Nasir Core, Shatters BIG3 Scoring Record The former Rattler demonstrated that HBCU basketball talent can excel and inspire on the national stage.







Former Florida A&M University guard Nasir Core secured his professional legacy on July 6 with the highest-scoring half in BIG3 history.

Playing for the Detroit Amps, the 6-foot-3 Tampa native scored 29 points in one half during a Week 3 game against the Dallas Power at Amerant Bank Arena. He finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals, according to the official BIG3 box score.

Core’s historic performance featured five 3-pointers and the league’s first 4-point shot of the 2026 season. Although the Amps narrowly lost 51-48 to the Power, his achievement set a fresh benchmark in the nine-year-old 3-on-3 league co-founded by Ice Cube.

For the historically Black college and university (HBCU) community, Core’s historic night is far more than a stat line. It serves as a powerful reminder of the elite, often-overlooked talent bred on “The Highest of Seven Hills” and across Black college campuses. In a professional athletic landscape where HBCU athletes routinely fight for mainstream visibility, Core’s dominance provides vital representation and shows what the record means beyond the box score.

Core, a two-time FAMU graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees, pursued a nontraditional path after college. He gained a significant following on the one-on-one circuit and consistently excelled in Ball Is Life network matchups. Core’s journey offers key lessons for aspiring sports professionals.

By leveraging nontraditional platforms and building a strong personal brand through social media and grassroots competitions, he showcased his talent to a wide audience and attracted professional opportunities. His career shows the power of creative exposure, using every platform to stand out, and embracing unconventional paths to professional success.

According to Ball Is Life network profiles, Core has over 140,000 Instagram followers and has defeated established veterans, including former NBA Slam Dunk champion Gerald Green. His isolation skills earned him entry into the BIG3 in 2024, where he earned Rookie of the Year and 4th Man of the Year honors, followed by an All-Star selection in 2025.

“He is a big guard who thrives in isolation ball,” the Detroit Amps coaching staff stated in a post-game release. Under the guidance of Basketball Hall of Famer George “The Iceman” Gervin, Core has found an ideal mentor to develop his scoring instincts.

Now at the top of the BIG3 record book, “The Blueprint” demonstrates that HBCU athletes are not only part of professional basketball but can lead as well. His record-setting performance emphasizes this influence. Core aims to continue his momentum on July 10, when he returns to the Ball Is Life YouTube circuit to face former NBA guard Archie Goodwin at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

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