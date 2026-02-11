Regulating The Legacy: Nate Dogg’s Son Calls Out Snoop Over Father’s Masters

Death Row Records’ owner, Snoop Dogg, has been accused of taking the master recordings of the late Nate Dogg; but Nate’s son, Nathaniel Hale Jr., said Snoop claims he does not have the masters.

According to The Source, Hale Jr., named after his father, recently appeared on a podcast to say that Nate Dogg’s former collaborator had purportedly gotten the masters without permission. He stated that there is a feud within his family and said that Snoop acquired the masters from his grandmother, who had the recordings after they were stored at her place by Nate’s brother, as the “Regulate” singer was having health issues before he died. The crooner died March 15, 2011, at the age of 41.

He explained that the issue came to a head at a recent show.

“There is something going on that’s a feud right now,” Hale said. “I’ll be the one to say it because it’s my family.”

“Supposedly, Snoop got the okay from my grandma to go to her house and get my pop’s masters. She pretty much showed him where the masters were, or however this occurred, and he left with the masters. When my Daddy got sick, my uncle placed the masters at my grandma’s house. He wasn’t aware that Snoop went to my grandma’s house and got the masters.”

He added that he and his uncle argued at that show and haven’t spoken since, as it has caused a rift between them. He said he spoke to Snoop about it, but Snoop denies his uncle’s account.

“What Snoop has always told me is, he don’t got it, and he would never do something like that,” he continued. “I at least want to know that he did get them and they are safe.”

He also posted to his Instagram account about the situation, as he stated that he doesn’t want to diss Snoop since he remembers being young and when he still had dreams of making it to the NFL, Snoop would send cars to pick him up from his grandmother’s house so he could make it to practice.

