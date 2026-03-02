Arts and Culture by Jameelah Mullen The National Association Of Black Bookstores Launches State Of The Black Bookstore Report And Directory The National Association of Black Bookstores is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the visibility of Black-owned bookstores in the United States.







The National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2) released its first State of the Black Bookstore Report along with the launch of the National Black-Owned Bookstore Directory. The report and directory offer the first comprehensive overview of Black-owned bookstores nationwide.

The newly launched directory identifies Black-owned bookstores across the United States, including brick-and-mortar stores, mobile bookstores, pop-up vendors, and online sellers. It serves as a valuable resource for readers, educators, authors, publishers, and industry leaders. Together, the report and directory highlight the economic and systemic challenges that Black-owned bookstores face nationwide.

The report finds that there are currently 306 Black-owned bookstores in the United States, making up about 8% of all independent bookstores nationwide. Currently, 14 states have no Black-owned bookstores, highlighting gaps in access to Black-centered literature. Additionally, 36% of Black-owned bookstores operate without a brick-and-mortar location. The report also reveals a significant increase in the number of Black-owned bookstores in recent years, despite ongoing challenges threatening their long-term survival. Despite this growth, 90% of Black-owned bookstores report annual revenue under $250,000.

“The growth of Black-owned bookstores across the country reflects the strength and relevance of these institutions today,” Kevin Johnson, founder and board chair of NAB2, said in a press release. “By bringing this information together, we are creating a foundation that supports their continued presence and informs how the industry engages with them,” Johnson said.

NAB2 board member Yvonne Black, owner of Hakim Bookstore in Philadelphia, one of America’s oldest Black-owned bookstores, highlights the cultural significance of the combined report and directory.

“Black bookstores have always done more with less,” Black said in a press release.”We have survived by serving our people, protecting our stories, and holding space when few others would. This report tells the truth plainly. It honors the work that came before us while making clear what must change if these bookstores are going to be here for the next generation.”

Visit the NAB2 website to view the report or browse the directory.

