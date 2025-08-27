Lifestyle by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands Brought 8 Of The Best HBCU Marching Bands To Texas The National Battle of the Bands also announced that it honored Dr. Julian E. White, longtime Director of Bands at Florida A&M University







This past weekend, marching band and HBCU fans had the opportunity to view some of their favorite schools participating in the annual Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, which took place from Aug. 22 to 24 at NRG Stadium.

According to WFMY, the schools participating in this year’s showcase of college marching bands included North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Alabama A&M University, Albany State University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Langston University, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University.

The annual event takes place every year to showcase the talents of the chosen schools’ marching bands.

🎺 Thank you to our incredible partners & sponsors for powering the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands—celebrating music, arts, and education while helping us surpass $2.1M in scholarships for HBCU students.#BeyondTheNotes #MusicIsTheCulture#Pepsi #Walmart #JPMorganChase… pic.twitter.com/7lKPFdr8PR — National Battle of the Bands (@NationalBOTB) August 25, 2025

This year’s theme was “Beyond the Notes | Music Is the Culture,” according to a press release from the National Battle of the Bands. It honors both the performances on the field and the impact of HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in shaping communities, culture, and leadership.

Click 2 Houston spoke to one of the school’s band directors, Roderick Little, who mentioned that his university, Jackson State, received $50,000 in scholarships to participate in the event.

“That goes a long way with helping our students get through school when they have financial woes,” Little told the media outlet.

TSU’s drum major Kamron Hadnot commented on the togetherness the event brings, as it also sheds a positive light on the HBCU culture.

“Events like this allow HBCU culture to be seen in a more positive light than how it’s sometimes portrayed. It brings us together as a community to put on a great show,” said the student.

The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands also announced that it honored Dr. Julian E. White, longtime Director of Bands at Florida A&M University. He was inducted into the NBOTB Hall of Fame over the weekend as well. He becomes only the second person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, following the induction of Maestro Benjamin J. Butler, II of Texas Southern University last year.

