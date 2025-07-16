National Cannabis Festival With Big Boi, Three 6 Mafia, And More Set For July 18–19 In DC

This year marks the ninth year of the festival, which will take place at RFK Stadium

The National Cannabis Festival will take place in Washington, D.C., on July 18 and 19 with special performances by Big Boi, Three 6 Mafia, Ty Dolla $ign, and Curren$y.

This year marks the ninth year that this celebration is taking place. More than 20,000 people are anticipated to head to the festival to network, speak to, and listen to advocates, business leaders, patients, and cannabis enthusiasts at RFK Stadium. There are workshops, pavilions, and many selected activities going on during the weekend at the venue.

Interested people can gain admittance to the event with general admission tickets ranging from $88-$140. There are also VIP memberships available for purchase, which include year-round events and a sweet swag box, costing $566 for Friday and Saturday. There are no longer Saturday-only membership tickets, as they have sold out. VIP CannaCabanas are also available for Friday and Saturday for $850 per person.

The festival will feature six education pavilions that will cover various topics, including Wellness, Policy, Culture, Culinary, Grower’s World, and Sacred Medicine. Attendees can join in on discussions that tout the medicinal benefits of cannabis and learn about legislative updates from state and federal advocates. There will be farming, tech, and culture influencers on hand giving their expertise. People can also focus their attention on yoga sessions and other activities.

People can find out all things cannabis as the National Cannabis Festival will help enhance their knowledge about everything having to do with cannabis.

There will be two lounges, one for the LGBTQIA+ patrons and one for seniors. LGBTQIA+ Lounge, hosted by The Washington Blade, is a place for advocates and community members to gather, network, and share experiences. Seniors Lounge (for NCF’s “golden buds”) and the Veterans Pavilion return to serve as retreats from the hustle and bustle of festivities.