Women by Stacy Jackson Whoopi Goldberg To Debut Crisp Blend In 'Whoop-Tea' Cannabis Drink In partnership with Pure Genesis, Whoop-Tea will introduce a fun and refreshing beverage to the cannabis industry.







Celebrated entertainer Whoopi Goldberg is taking the cannabis industry in a bold direction with the launch of Whoop-Tea, a beverage that introduces a new world of relaxation, connection, and culture.

The crisp blend of iced tea, lemonade, and a 10mg dose of hemp-derived THC is a fun and refreshing drink that Goldberg envisioned as a more inclusive, mindful, and celebratory way to experience cannabis. According to a press release, the EGOT winner said Whoop-Tea is for people who want to “relax, laugh, and enjoy themselves without the side effects of alcohol.”

Goldberg’s Whoop-Tea debut is in partnership with leading Black woman-owned, multi-state cannabis and hemp company, Pure Genesis. The beverage has become one of four in the Genesis line as the company continues its mission to redefine the cannabis experience. “This is more than a product—it’s a statement,” said Faye Coleman, co-founder and CEO of Pure Genesis. As Whoop-Tea establishes an alignment of “celebrity, wellness, and purpose,” the advocacy-focused company is “proud to stand beside Whoopi to launch something this impactful.” Not only is the launch an extension of endeavors for Pure Genesis, but it expands on the success of Goldberg’s WhoopFam brands Whoopi & Maya, medical cannabis products that honor the plant as an “earth-born resource” to relieve pain, and Emma & Clyde, premium cannabis products for adults.

The Color Purple star’s latest business venture fuels her belief in the power of cannabis, “not just for wellness, but for joy.” In 2018, she discussed with The Weekend Box, the effectiveness of cannabis on women who suffer from menstrual pain, a niche market that makes up a great fraction of the population.

An official Whoop-Tea launch event is scheduled for June 5 in New York City. The occasion will bring together industry leaders, tastemakers, and an exclusive guest list that will celebrate the Whoop-Tea beverage, which is projected to generate millions in revenue.

