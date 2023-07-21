N. Anthony Coles New Council Chair Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Founding council member and current museum chair Kenneth I. Chenault is resigning from his post at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Chenault, who is credited with helping to secure the initial funding for the museum, has seen it through challenging times, from the government shutdown to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s been involved with the museum for nearly 20 years.

According to the museum’s press release, Chenault will be succeeded by N. Anthony Coles.

Coles comes from the pharmaceutical industry and sits on the board of trustees at Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine as well as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Coles served Chenault and the museum as vice chair of its Advisory Council’s Advancement Committee since 2017.

He was also the co-chair of the Living History Campaign, along with Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and actor, director, and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Coles is a physician with a bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins, a medical degree from Duke University, and a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University.

“Kenneth Chenault’s inspirational and passionate leadership has charted a path for the museum since its inception, leaving a legacy for future generations of leaders and museum visitors,” Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the museum.

“During his tenure as a member of the Advisory Council, Anthony Coles has skillfully guided the museum’s fundraising efforts through many challenges over the past several years,” Young said. “With Coles at the helm, he has been responsible for securing several significant gifts to the museum’s Living History Campaign, which has raised an impressive $262 million.”

Coles appears to be in a prime position to continue Chenault’s work while providing the museum with a fresh perspective.

RELATED CONTENT: The National Museum of African American History and Culture To House Ebony Magazine’s Vintage 1970s Test Kitchen