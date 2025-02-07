National Signing Day Allowed These HBCUs To Add Players To Their Rosters

College football’s National Signing Day (the initial day a high school athlete can sign with a college or a college student can transfer to another school) took place Feb. 5 and several of the signings occurred at 10 HBCUs.

According to HBCU Sports, there was a lot of activity earlier this week, with schools populating their rosters for the upcoming football season. Here’s a list of some of the schools and the transactions that went down on signing day

We will start with the two participants of last year’s HBCU Celebration Bowl:

Jackson State University, winners of the Celebration Bowl, announced that the team has picked up two FBS (NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision) transfers, including linebacker Carmello Jones.

South Carolina State University added safety Charles Arnold and 15 other players, eight of whom played for other schools last season.

Mississippi Valley State, who recently hired Super Bowl champion Terrell Buckley, signed 27 players.

Norfolk State University, with its new head coach, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, picked up seven players transferring from other HBCUs.

Grambling State University obtained former Southern University quarterback Zae Teasett.

Florida A&M University was able to sign 27 players, including two quarterbacks, Tyler Jefferson from Western Michigan University and Roman Purcell from Indiana University.

Southern University is bringing in 2023 Louisiana State University championship MVP quarterback Zackeus Malveaux and has gotten 29 commitments, including 10 junior college transfers.

North Carolina A&T University, with their new coach, Shawn Gibbs, recruited five offensive linemen, including Fort Valley State University transfer, Andrew Dorsey.

Alcorn State added to its offensive line with three new players, featuring Norfolk State University transfer, Jaden Bryant.

Virginia Union University, who won the CIAA championship the past two years, signed 10 defensive players to add to its roster.

