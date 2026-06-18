Native Son Launches Fellowship For Black LGBTQ+ Creators Focused On HIV Awareness

Native Son has launched a fellowship program to support Black LGBTQ+ creators, advocates, and cultural leaders working to expand awareness of HIV prevention, testing, and treatment resources.

The Native Son Fellowship, supported by Gilead Sciences, will debut during the organization’s 10th Anniversary Awards Weekend, scheduled for June 19-21 in New York. According to a news release, the program aims to equip participants with tools and platforms to foster conversations about health equity, representation, and community wellness.

The initiative builds on an existing partnership between Native Son and Gilead Sciences focused on increasing access to culturally relevant health information and reducing barriers to HIV care.

“Gilead Sciences is proud to support platforms like the Native Son Awards that celebrate leadership, elevate culture, and amplify trusted voices across Black communities,” Rashad Burgess, vice president of Corporate Responsibility at Gilead Sciences, said in a statement.

“Our work at Gilead is grounded in the belief that scientific breakthroughs only matter if they reach the people they are designed to serve. Through partnerships like this, we’re helping confront stigma, remove barriers to care, and advance healthier, more equitable futures.”

The inaugural fellowship cohort includes visual artist Osaze Akil; filmmaker and photographer LaQuann Dawson; content creator Frank Grimsley; therapist and podcast host Shahem McLaurin; filmmaker Trey Sherman; and fashion commentator Jay Tibbitts.

Participants will attend a creator lab, a storytelling incubator, the Native Son Awards, and a fireside conversation featuring singer and actor Terrell Carter and playwright and actor Jordan E. Cooper. The program also includes a post-event advisory roundtable and ongoing content development focused on HIV awareness and community wellness.

“Native Son was founded to create opportunities for Black queer men to be seen, celebrated, and connected to one another,” Emil Wilbekin, founder and CEO of Native Son, said.

“This fellowship builds upon that mission by investing directly in a new generation of storytellers and cultural leaders whose voices carry tremendous influence within our communities.”

Founded in 2016, this national organization focuses on advocacy, leadership development, and cultural engagement for Black queer communities. Past award honorees include Colman Domingo, Billy Porter, Don Lemon, and Lil Nas X.

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