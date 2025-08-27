News by Kandiss Edwards Native Son To Host ‘Save Ourselves’ Forum For Black Gay Men Native Son presents the Black Gay Leadership Forum: Saving Ourselves to address the urgent issues facing Black gay and queer men.









Native Son is an organization founded by journalist and cultural strategist Emil Wilbekin. The forum is a space for open and honest dialogue and problem-solving, according to a press release. The implementation is timely as, at this moment in America, funding and other resources for the gay community are under attack. The gathering is part of Native Son’s ongoing mission to create safe spaces where Black queer voices are amplified. Additionally, the organization is seeking solutions that are driven by those most affected.

“Native Son was created to harness the power of Black gay and queer men to create change in our community and the world,” said Wilbekin in a press release. “The Black Gay Leadership Forum is a space where we can gather, strategize, and advocate for ourselves in ways that are affirming, empowering, and impactful.”

Central to this year’s program is a series of conversations on HIV awareness and treatment. HIV transmission and treatment are areas where disparities continue to harm Black men disproportionately. Native Son and Gilead Sciences, a global biopharmaceutical company, are partners in the quest to expand access to prevention and treatment resources.

“We believe that everyone deserves equitable access to health care,” said Alex Kalomparis, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Gilead Sciences. “By working with organizations like Native Son, we can help break down barriers and address the stigma that too often prevents people from getting the care they need.”

Beyond HIV, the forum will also raise questions about other issues facing the gay population. These include concerns around mental health, wellness and leadership development. The goal of the discussions is to find both immediate interventions and long-term change. The program reflects Native Son’s position as a fierce advocate working for the betterment of the community.

Wilbekin spoke about his deeper mission when curating the summit and founding Native Son.

“At Native Son, our goal is not only to build visibility but to ensure that Black gay and queer men have the tools, networks, and resources they need to thrive.”

The Black Gay Leadership Forum: Saving Ourselves will take place in Atlanta on Aug. 29, bringing together activists, policymakers, health professionals, and community leaders. The one-day event will provide participants with an opportunity to engage in dialogue and strategy building. The event is open to the public with registration available through Native Son’s official website.

