Snoop Dogg Says He Struggled To Explain Gay Family Scene To Grandson During Movie Trip
Snoop Dogg was left speechless after his grandson asked how two women had a baby.







Snoop Dogg was left uncomfortable after a movie trip with his grandson, after he was unable to answer questions regarding a gay couple in the feature.

According to Hot97, the rapper explained the situation in the since-deleted clip of the “It’s Giving” Podcast. While on the show, Snoop Dogg explained why seeing a gay couple in the animated movie Lightyear, a Toy Story spinoff that focused on the fictional astronaut Buzz Lightyear, left him scared.

The children’s film showed a female character starting a family with her wife. The loving scene also showed the same-sex partners sharing a brief kiss. However, Snoop’s grandson inquired about how the two women had a child.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,'” Snoop recalled the child saying, then adding, “Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’”

The 53-year-old was left speechless by the young boy’s question. Feeling put on the spot, he says the incident left him unprepared.

“I didn’t come in for this s—. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” explained the entertainer, according to Variety. “It f—ed me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for…”

He added,” It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this?’ These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The West Coast native also faced heat for his unabashed comments, as some critics felt his response stems from homophobia. However, Snoop claimed that he wasn’t coming from a hateful place. Instead, he asserted that he did not know how to broach the sensitive topic.

“These are kids,” he continued. “They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Despite what he deems as innocent concerns, the film faced backlash from conservative countries for including the gay-friendly scene. Lightyear’s director, Angus MacLane, defended the scene’s inclusion, which producers also found inspirational.

“The controversy is whether or not you think it’s appropriate for people to love each other,” expressed MacLane. “That’s a thing that’s a controversy? I don’t know where to begin on that one.”

