George Gervin Files ‘Iceman’ Trademark After NFL QB Caleb Williams Follows Suit

The moniker “Iceman” has been heard multiple times recently, with NFL player Caleb Williams being “anointed” with that name (and recently filing a trademark application for it), and it is also the title of an upcoming Drake album. However, former NBA player George Gervin, who was known as “Iceman” during his playing days, has also filed a trademark application for “Iceman” several days after Williams, stating that he has used the nickname “for goods and services” since 1979.

The former San Antonio Spur (Gervin played the majority of his career with the franchise, 1974–1985) took to social media on March 26 to remind the world that “there’s only one Iceman.”

there's only one Iceman 🥶 pic.twitter.com/qM76nchyIW — San Antonio Spurs – x (@spurs) March 26, 2026

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Gervin’s legal team filed trademark applications four days after Williams did. The team stated that he has been using the Iceman moniker for goods and services since 1979. Jerald Barisano, the president and CEO of Gervin Global Management, told the media outlet that he believed Gervin already had a trademark for the name.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” Gervin told the outlet earlier this week. “He’s already proved greatness, and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken…”

“All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’”

Caleb Williams Holding, Inc., submitted four trademark applications on March 16 for the name, a logo, and two silhouettes. He is looking to capitalize on the “Iceman” name, which includes, among other products, sports-related items such as athletic bags, water bottles, and sports equipment, as well as eyewear, sweatshirts, T-shirts, jerseys, hats, posters, and trading cards.

Gervin Interests LLC filed trademark applications for both “Iceman” and “Iceman 44” on March 20. Forty-four was his jersey number. In his application, Gervin stated that the “Iceman” nickname was used in commerce in 1979.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is currently reviewing applications filed in early November, so it will be months before a decision is made on Williams’ application. Barisano said that if the trademark is granted to the Chicago Bears player, they will contest it.

“We are hoping the inspectors will do the right thing,” Barisano said. “All they’ve got to do is do one Google search, and they’ll see hundreds and hundreds of articles on the ‘Iceman,’ George Gervin.”

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