Former NBA player and Nigeria native Hakeem Olajuwon (Photo Credit: Wikipedia) Sports by Selena Hill NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon’s Biggest Win Is Building A Mosque And Islamic Center In Houston The two-time NBA champion describes building Houston’s Islamic Da’wah Center as his accomplishment.







Hakeem Olajuwon has plenty of reasons to celebrate his legacy on the basketball court. The NBA Hall of Famer won two championships with the Houston Rockets, earned two NBA Finals MVP awards, and collected numerous accolades during his legendary career. But one of his proudest accomplishments has nothing to do with basketball. During an interview with CNN, Olajuwon says building Houston’s Islamic Da’wah Center is more meaningful than any trophy he earned during his basketball career.

“It is my biggest accomplishment,” he said. “It’s impact in the community and also at large. And it’s bigger than any of my championship rings. It’s not even close to this.”

Hakeem Olajuwon bought a multimillion dollar historic building in Houston and turned it into a mosque and Islamic educational center.



The Nigerian NBA Hall of Famer considers it his greatest achievement, bigger than anything he did in basketball pic.twitter.com/8WLKEQPgOR — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) November 21, 2026

The former NBA superstar personally financed the transformation of a historic downtown Houston building into an Islamic center serving the city’s Muslim community. The project began in 1994, when Olajuwon purchased a 40,000-square-foot, three-story building that previously housed Houston National Bank. Constructed in 1928, the property was transformed into the city’s first Islamic mosque in downtown Houston and its first Da’wah Center, with help from commercial real estate professional John Ballis Sr. The redevelopment was completed in 2002, and the Islamic Da’wah Center officially opened its doors in November of that year. Located at 201 Travis St., the center has since served as a place of worship, education, and community engagement.

“This is a historic building,” he said. “To preserve the integrity of the building, what better to put in than a house of Allah.”

Beyond providing a place for Muslims to worship, the center offers educational opportunities for people interested in learning about Islam. Its programming includes basic, intermediate, and advanced classes for Muslims and non-Muslims alike. For Olajuwon, that educational mission is particularly important as misconceptions about Islam continue to shape public perceptions of the religion.

“The people that don’t know anything about Islam, and the image of what they’re hearing about Islam, then it’s much more important now to educate, so people know that all the negative…that to see the true Islamic teachings of humility, sincerity, loving your neighbors, and things like that,” he said.

The center reflects a different kind of investment from the one that made Olajuwon a basketball icon — putting personal resources toward an institution meant to benefit a community long after the spotlight fades.

His basketball résumé remains one of the most decorated in NBA history, but Olajuwon has made clear how he measures his most meaningful success.

“You can’t do anything better, to do something for the service of God,” he said.

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