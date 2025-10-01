NBA Announces Pioneers Scholarship, Highlighting The 75th Anniversary Of League’s 1st Black Players

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have announced the NBA Pioneers Scholarship, which acknowledges the league’s first Black players, Chuck Cooper, Earl Lloyd, and Nathaniel “Sweetwater” Clifton.

According to BET News, this scholarship is being introduced to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the players entering the league. The NBA Foundation and NBPA Foundation will donate $750,000 toward the scholarship “to support HBCU academic and athletic programs throughout the country.”

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first Black players playing in the NBA, Chuck Cooper, Earl Lloyd, and Nat Sweetwater Clifton, to commemorate their enduring impact,” Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul said in a written statement. “Together, the NBA Foundation and the NBPA Foundation will award an NBA pioneer scholarship of $150,000 annually, for a total of $750,000 over five years to support HBCU athletics, academic enrichment, and professional development.”

“The inaugural recipients of this award are West Virginia State University and Xavier University of Louisiana. To the NBA pioneers, thank you. Your courage gave us an opportunity, your game gave us hope, and your legacy will be a part of every pass, every shot, every moment in the NBA.”

The first recipients of the NBA Pioneers Scholarship will come from the alma mater of the three NBA pioneers. Cooper and Lloyd played their collegiate careers at West Virginia State University, while Clifton played basketball at Xavier University of Louisiana.

The NBA plans to continue celebrating the pioneers during Black History Month and at next year’s NBA All-Star 2026, taking place in Los Angeles. The celebration will also continue off the court through community events and other activations, recognizing the 75th anniversary of the players entering the NBA.

The league also announced that during All-Star weekend, the 5th annual NBA HBCU Classic will feature Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University.

RELATED CONTENT: The Redeem Team Inducted Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame