NBA Legend Rodney Rogers Dies At 54, Leaving Lasting Impact On Paralysis Advocacy The famed NBA Sixth Man spent the rest of his life advocating for those with spinal cord injuries following his own paralysis.







A famed NBA sixth man and advocate for paralysis victims, Rodney Rogers, has died at age 54.

Rogers was known for his performance during his professional and collegiate career. After playing and revolutionizing his basketball program at Wake Forest, Rogers was drafted to the NBA in 1993. Within his 12-year career, Rogers became an essential component of a team’s overall roster. According to The Grio, the small forward secured a Sixth Man Of the Year honor in 2000.

Prior to his role on teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, he stormed onto the Wake Forest Basketball squad. Getting them into the NCAA tournament, he earned the ACC Freshman of Year, ACC Player of the Year, and First Team All-American during his three-year stint at the North Carolina institution.

While a greater force in the collegiate realm, Rogers still maintained his prowess in the NBA. The super reserve played all 82 games in his first season with the Suns, while also helping the then-New Jersey Nets reached the NBA Finals in 2003.

However, he remains an instrumental figure in Wake Forest basketball history. The school honored his legacy upon the news of his passing. The Division 1 program also retired his jersey number of #54.

We grieve the passing of Rodney Rogers, 2022 Distinguished Alumni award winner and @WakeMBB legend.



Rodney inspired us on the court as ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Player of the Year and NBA Sixth Man of the Year. After a life-changing accident in 2008 that left him paralyzed… pic.twitter.com/U7G09VrEOx — Wake Forest University (@WakeForest) November 22, 2025

“Rodney Rogers transformed and accelerated the upward trajectory of Wake Forest University as well as Demon Deacons basketball from the moment he signed,” Wake Forest’s athletic director John Currie said in a statement. “His power, his grace, and even more so, his heart, changed this university forever. His perseverance after his accident inspired thousands. Rodney showed us what real strength looks like.”

Beyond basketball, a life-changing incident changed the course of Rogers’ life and legacy. In 2008, an ATV accident left Rogers paralyzed from the shoulders down. Remaining undefeated, the athlete launched the Rodney Rogers Foundation to help others stay encouraged while dealing with paralysis.

Considered a hero in his community and college hoops, Rogers remains a pivotal figure for his athletic achievement and subsequent years helping others remain strong through their spinal cord injuries.

“It’s easy to talk about his talent — and it was extraordinary — but what made Rodney unforgettable was how deeply he loved: his teammates, his family, Wake Forest, the game,” said Former Wake Forest head coach, Dave Odom. “He never complained. He faced life as it came and made the most of every moment. Watching him play was a joy, but knowing him was the real privilege.”

