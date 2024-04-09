Sports by Rafael Pena NBA Superstar Joel Embiid Partners With Skechers Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, has set the basketball world abuzz once again – in a surprising move, donning his new pair of Skechers.









Andscape reports that following his triumphant return to the court, Joel Embiid, the towering force behind the Philadelphia 76ers, has set the basketball world abuzz once again. In a surprising move, Embiid stepped onto the court on April 2, donning the Skechers SKX Float, signaling a potential shake-up in basketball sneakers.

Embiid showcased his prowess on the court, tallying 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Amid the spotlight of his stellar play, the reigning NBA MVP seized the moment to unveil his latest endeavor with Skechers, according to Sports Illustrated. The towering 7-footer donned his new Skechers in a striking “white/black/orange” colorway, marking a significant shift in his footwear choices. These hoop shoes are available for $140 in adult sizes on the Skechers website and represent a new chapter in Embiid’s athletic journey.

Moreover, Skechers’ burgeoning presence underscores a paradigm shift in athlete endorsement deals. Gone are the days when athletes exclusively vied for contracts with industry behemoths like Nike and Adidas. With Skechers’ meteoric rise in sales, surpassing $8 billion in 2023, and its recent collaborations with luminaries like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, the brand emerges as a formidable contender in the competitive footwear landscape.

The reported partnership between Embiid and Skechers underscores a broader trend in the endorsement market, where athletes increasingly prioritize factors beyond traditional shoe deals. From part ownership to long-term brand-building opportunities, players seek partnerships that align with their values and aspirations for sustained success.

Last year, Embiid announced a partnership in movie production with LeBron James’s Springhill Company. Embiid’s production studio is called Miniature Géant; among its initial endeavors, the company is embarking on a documentary project tracing Embiid’s remarkable journey from the streets of Yaoundé, Cameroon, to his current stature as a six-time NBA All-Star crowned most valuable player of the league in recent times.