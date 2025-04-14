Education by Sharelle Burt New Leadership Arrives As Enrollment Hits Records Levels At North Carolina Central University The incoming class is expected to the largest in the last 15 years.







Dr. Karrie Dixon was officially sworn in as North Carolina Central University’s 13th chancellor on April 11, WRAL reports, an event that the HBCU anticipates will be a highlight in a record-breaking year.

Since Dixon started her role in July 2024, the university has secured record-breaking growth in enrollment, with 1,918 first-year students, as of August 2024, 296 transfer students, and 18 second-degree students.

The incoming class is expected to the largest seen in the last 15 years.

“Taking NCCU to the next level means expanding the possibilities for every student who walks through these doors. It means investing in research and innovation, ensuring that our faculty and students have the resources to make discoveries that change lives,” she said, according to ABC 11.

“I am committed to fostering an environment where every voice is valued, and every student feels empowered to pursue their passion” Dixon added. “Together, we will strive to ensure that all NCCU students have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

City and other organizational leaders feel confident in Dixon’s vision for leadership after she spent years as chancellor of HBCU Elizabeth City State University. She is the first woman to serve as a permanent chancellor for two UNC System institutions.

“Your presence was impactful from day one,” Durham Mayor Leo Williams said. “I know, based on what you’ve already done, that we are only going to grow better together.”

President and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Dr. Harry Williams, has experience working with the North Carolina State University alumna and siad the school is in the right hands.

Like any new leader, Dixon has some challenges to meet.

A state audit found false information in the university’s financials totaling $45 million. In addition to handling the school’s financial woes, Dixon said her main priority is the students and their success, highlighted by the new AI Research Institute in partnership with Google. The institute is the first of its kind at an HBCU.

“I am a chancellor who makes student success a priority. I am an approachable chancellor,” she said.“And they’re going to see a lot of me on campus and supporting their efforts because what I want them to do is build on their experiences and prepare themselves for great careers upon graduation.”

RELATED CONTENT: North Carolina Central University Launches 1st Of Its Kind Artificial Intelligence Institute