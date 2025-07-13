Money by Daniel Johnson Ndamukong Suh Retires From NFL And Tackles Wealth Building With New Finance Podcast Suh explained that he has a passion for financial literacy.







On July 2 former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh announced that he was beginning a podcast which will be hosted by The Athletic, a sports business podcast entitled “No Free Lunch.”

In the announcement, which Suh issued via an op-ed published by the outlet, he explained that he has a passion for financial literacy, which he hopes to spread via a podcast exploring how successful people manage money.

“Throughout my NFL career, when I wasn’t sacking your favorite quarterback, I was networking with some of the sharpest business minds in the world. That led me to build a real estate portfolio, step into investing and become an advocate for financial literacy,” Suh told The Athletic‘s Jayson Jenks.

He continued, “So on ‘No Free Lunch,’ we’ll look at personal finance through the lens of sports and business. Each week, I’ll sit down with athletes, entrepreneurs and executives to talk about how the most successful people in sports manage their money and grow their wealth.”

July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life.



It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself.



He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor.

He taught me what it meant to… pic.twitter.com/WkefQaDrsQ — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) July 12, 2025

Although Suh has not played in the NFL since 2022, he was still an active player, technically a free agent, but on July 12, a year to the day of his late father’s death, Suh announced in a heartfelt post to his Twitter (X) account that he had decided to officially retire from the NFL after playing in the league for 13 years.

Suh’s post, largely a digital memorial to the love he had for his father, also doubled as a segue into his next act, closing by inviting his followers on his journey into hosting conversations about strategy, financial education, and perhaps, Suh seemed to hope, financial freedom for his listeners.

He continued, “Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice, ‘It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.’ That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL.”

On the football field, Suh was a disruptive force to be reckoned with, although he only won one Super Bowl, which he accomplished as a key member of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ historically great defense, Suh was still named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010’s.

Per his post, Suh wants to become a different kind of disruptive force, closing his thoughts with an invitation for fans, critics, and supporters to follow him in his second act.

“My next season is about impact, purpose, and legacy. About helping others build wealth, lead with intention, and create lasting freedom. I’ve lived. I’ve learned. I’ve built. I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. And now I want to share what I’ve learned; especially with athletes, entrepreneurs, and young people navigating life and money,” Suh wrote.

He concluded, “Now I’m using my platform to serve something bigger. If you’ve ever followed my journey…Thank you. If you’ve ever cheered, supported, critiqued, or pushed me, you’re part of the reason I kept going. And if you’re wondering what’s next: Tune in. Follow along. I’m just getting started.”

