Nearly 20 HBCUs Impacted After USDA Temporarily Suspended 1890 National Scholars Program The program aids HBCU students who major in agriculture and natural sciences.







Students across almost 20 HBCUs are feeling the impact of the U.S. Department of Agriculture temporarily suspending its 1890 National Scholars Program, which helps students from underserved communities pursue degrees in agriculture, science, and natural resources.

According to 8News, Virginia State University confirmed that 16 enrolled students have already received the comprehensive scholarship, which usually covers full tuition, room and board, and other fees.

“I was kind of getting excited because I [was] like, ‘Man, if I can get the scholarship, the rest of my expenses for the semester can be paid off,’” said VSU freshman Tobias Clark. “But I had applied, woke up the next morning and found out it had been suspended.

Fortunately, for applicants and current recipients, the USDA lifted the program’s suspension on Feb. 24. Nobody explained why the program was postponed, but many assume it stemmed from President Donald Trump’s executive order eliminating DEI efforts and initiatives.

Formed in 1992, the 1890 National Scholars Program is an agreement between the USDA and 19 HBCUs deemed “1890” universities.

On Feb. 19, the scholarship’s website revealed that the program was suspended “pending further review,” causing massive confusion and outrage. Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC) and Jonathan L. Jackson (D-IL) publicly condemned the move, with the latter calling it “calculated and unacceptable.”

“We are still assessing the impact of the USDA’s decision to suspend the 1890 Scholars Program, which currently supports 16 VSU students in their academic and professional pursuits within the agriculture industry,” VSU said in a statement. “This program has been an invaluable resource for HBCU students, and its suspension could have significant effects. However, we remain committed to advocating for and supporting all our students as best we can.”

Clark noted how the scholarship provides opportunities for more diversity, specifically in the agricultural field. According to the 2022 Census of Agriculture, Black people accounted for 1.4% of the country’s 3.4 million producers.

He added, “The more Black faces we get in any field—even outside of agriculture—is going to push more Black individuals to go into those fields and…it’ll just be good for the community as a whole.”

