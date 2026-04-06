News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Neighbor Calls Out Caregiver Who Allegedly Forced Elderly Man To Walk Outside In A Diaper As Punishment Many on social media are concerned about the well-being of an elderly man who appeared to be forced outside in a wet diaper by a caregiver.







A concerned neighbor in Wilmington, North Carolina, has sparked outrage after sharing a viral video that appears to show a caregiver forcing an elderly man to walk outside in a wet diaper as punishment.

Concern grew after a Facebook user, Jonathan Maurice Pigford, shared a nearly two-minute video on April 3 that captured a disturbing encounter with an elderly man wearing only a shirt and diaper, who appeared to have been forced outside by an upset caregiver, allegedly claiming it was meant “to teach him.”

“Had to flip on my crazy neighbor again,” Pigford captioned the post. “She makes this man walk around like this in the winter, too. Fkn ridiculous. Authorities are involved. I’ll update later.”

The video, reposted by It’s Onsite, shows Pigford approaching the elderly man who appears to be jogging half-dressed down the street of their residential block.

“Are you OK? Come on, let’s go home—I’ll take you,” Pigford tells the man, who responds that he’s fine and says “thank you.” But as they approach the home, an upset caregiver emerges and demands the elderly man “turn around and go back where you came from.”

“What do you mean? He’s wet,” Pigford tells the woman.

“He’s supposed to be out here. He’s going to go all the way back to where he’s supposed to go,” she explains.

“Where is he supposed to go? Don’t he live here?” Pigford asks.

“He knows,” the woman scowls, before asking the elderly man, “Are you supposed to be out here? No!”

“But why would you make him go all the way back there?” Pigford asks.

“To teach him,” the woman said.

Pigford continued addressing the caregiver, telling her the man’s behavior is typical of aging. When she told him to “mind his business,” he pushed back, accusing her of exploiting the man for a paycheck. The exchange escalated before Pigford ended the video, saying he was calling the police.

In a follow-up, Pigford thanked supporters and confirmed authorities were called to the home, though he said he had no update on whether the elderly man remained in the caregiver’s care.

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