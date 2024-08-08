Nelly Arrested In Missouri For Drug Possession, Outstanding Warrant For No Car Insurance

St. Louis recording artist Nelly was arrested on August 7 at a local casino after a police officer stated he found four illegal ecstasy pills on him after checking his license and discovering he had an arrest warrant issued for not having car insurance. Nelly’s attorney states he is “confident this case will go nowhere” after accusing the officer of being overzealous.

According to The Associated Press, the incident took place at the Hollywood Casino and Hotel in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum said the 49-year-old Country Grammar artist had some winnings he wanted to cash in. When he tried to do so, a police officer “needlessly” ran a search for warrants. After discovering Nelly had an outstanding warrant, he placed him in handcuffs and “felt compelled” to “parade him through the casino in front of other customers,” Rosenblum said.

Nelly, whose full name is Cornell Haynes, was given a ticket in June 2018 in Maryland Heights for operating a vehicle without proper proof of insurance. A warrant had been issued in December 2023 and was labeled outstanding.

Rosenblum called what the officer found “alleged ‘ecstasy’” and said he had no probable cause to justify searching the rapper. He also stated that Nelly did not know about the warrant because he was not notified of it.

He said the officer was overzealous, and “any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way.”

“I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere,” Rosenblum said. “And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.”

Nelly married fellow recording artist Ashanti in December. The pair are expecting a child together.

The two were an item when they dated on and off from 2003 to 2013. After Ashanti and Nelly reunited in 2021 on stage at the Fat Joe/Ja Rule Verzuz battle, they reconnected and rekindled their romance after that.

