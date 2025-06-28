Politics by Kandiss Edwards Nelly Continues To Deny He’s Pro-Trump–Says a Performance Isn’t An Endorsement Nelly claims people on the internet changed the narrative.







Nelly continues to refute claims that he is a Trump supporter. The Grammy-winning rapper is currently on a press run for his new reality show “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.”



While speaking with “Ebro In The Morning” podcast he made clear that collecting a check does not equate to endorsement. Nelly says he took exception to all the speculation that he was a Trump supporter, despite his performing at a Trump inauguration event. Additionally, Nelly believes people in the internet age prefer to spin tales as opposed to listening to his words.

“See, this is what I’m saying. Where did you get pro-Donald? What you had was ‘respect for office,” he said. “And it’s great how people spin narratives to things that I think best fit whatever they’re against. You know what I’m saying? Instead of giving a brother the exact fundamentals of what he did, what he said. Nobody’s doing that anymore.”

Nelly makes it clear that he’s not pro Donald Trump despite performing at his inauguration ball. 📸/🎥: Getty Images @HOT97 pic.twitter.com/MZExmJIX8h — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 27, 2025

Nelly was not the only celebrity facing backlash for lending their talents to the Trump administration. Snoop Dogg was also called out in Black media for his attendance at an Inaugural Crypto Ball in Trump’s honor. Snoop has long championed cryptocurrency, and in the past had been very anti-Trump.



In May Snoop spoke about his presence at the event. The “Drop It Like Its Hot” rapper said he is still baffled by the “hate.” He sees his short time at the event as a great trade-off. Gains from his participation outweigh any perceived criticism.

“No. I call it 30 for 30. I DJ’d at the Crypto Ball for what, 30 minutes? Made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help out the inner city and the community and teach financial literacy and crypto in a space that it don’t exist.”

“That’s 30 minutes” he continued. “30 years, Snoop Dogg been doing great things for the community, building, showing up, standing up for the people, making it happen, being all I can be. But which one is it? 30 for 30. 30 minutes or 30 years?”

RELATED CONTENT: Snoop Dogg Seemingly Responds To Critics After Embarrassing Decision To Perform At Trump’s Crypto Ball