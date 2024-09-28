Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NeNe Leakes’ Bank Account Garnished $25K To Repay Debt For Former Swagg Boutique NeNe Leakes is being forced to pay a $25,000 default judgment over unpaid rent.







NeNe Leakes is having her bank account garnished to repay a $25,000 rent debt for her former fashion boutique.

In Touch Weekly reports that newly obtained court documents reveal a Georgia judge’s approval of MPG-Sugarloaf’s request to confiscate funds from NeNe’s account at Truist Bank. Leakes failed to show up in court to oppose the request.

It follows a default judgment in the amount of $25,631 that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum received in November 2023. MPG-Sugarloaf first sued Leakes in August 2023 for a commercial property the reality star leased to open her Swagg Boutique in 2017.

The boutique temporarily closed during the pandemic and reopened for a few months before permanently shutting down in 2022. According to the landlord, the reality star did not pay $22,000 in rent when she vacated the premises. A lawsuit was filed demanding Leakes pay the entire unpaid rent plus interest.

However, after the lawsuit, NeNe took to social media to claim that she was not liable for the debt and blamed it on her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who she says signed the lease in question.

“Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here,” she said at the time.

Leakes’ late husband passed away from cancer in September 2021 at the age of 66. The Glee star was served with the legal documents outside her $1 million home in Atlanta but failed to respond to the allegations in court.

After the default judgment was issued, the landlord sent a series of summons to financial institutions where they suspected NeNe might have funds. The summons instructed the bank “to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next five days.”

Now, Leakes is being forced to repay the $25,000. Two years ago, she dropped a discrimination lawsuit against NBC’s network Bravo and recently returned to NBCUniversal to host an Emmys after-party.

