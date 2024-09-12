Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nene Leakes Returns To NBCUniversal For ‘Emmy After Party’ Nene Leakes is making a soft return to the NBCUniversal platform after accusing Bravo and Andy Cohen of racism.







The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna will join Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and E! News‘ Justin Sylvester for Sunday night’s Live From E!: Emmy After Party, Deadline reports.

Leakes’ return to NBCUniversal comes two years after she dropped her lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, claiming racism and discrimination at the network. With her snappy clapbacks and comical shade, the RHOA OG became a figurehead during her 12 seasons, starring on the show and serving as top peach holder.

However, things went left when Leakes announced her departure ahead of Season 12 and followed up with calls for a boycott against Bravo for racial discrimination. Leakes went as far as to send out a series of tweets accusing Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, of being “racist” in a rant that included former talk show host Wendy Williams.

I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 28, 2020

In 2022, Leakes fired off more accusations at Cohen, including being blackballed and abused by the Watch What Happens Live host.

“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by the New York Post‘s Page Six. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”

After making the bold claims against Bravo and Cohen, Leakes dropped her lawsuit that same year without prejudice. “All Parties consent and stipulate to the preceding dismissal. No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys’ fees in any submission to this Court,” a statement said.

In 2023, she appeared on Reality with the King podcast, where she expressed interest in returning to RHOA.

“I don’t have any hard feelings,” Leakes said about Cohen. “I’m a Sagittarius. So at some point, I may be mad with you, but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge or hold[s] the grudge forever. I’m also not [an] a** kisser.”

She continued, “I hate that we’re in this place. I really wish it was a way for us to find our way back to each other because, you know, life is short, and you just don’t want to carry ill feelings for the rest of your life. You don’t have to work together to do anything. But it would be nice to either just to just work through the issues.”

One month later, Leakes elaborated on her openness to return to RHOA.

“If I had to go back it will be 100% for the fans,” she said. “The check is not a bad check although I think my check should be bigger…the check is not a bad check.”

Cohen has resisted speaking on Leakes or the possibility of her return to Bravo. Following the recent exit of RHOA star Kenya Moore and the return of Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, fans have called for Leakes’ return.

There are no signs of Leakes returning to the show she helped put on the map. Fans can catch her on Live From E!: Emmy After Party airing on E! Sunday at 11 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. PT.