Nene Leakes Debuts New Talk Show On YouTube, 'We 'Bout To Have A Time'







Nene Leakes is making a grand return with a new talk show, giving fans a regular dose of her presence during her break from reality television.

One week after teasing the talk show, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star returned to Instagram to officially announce “The Nene Leakes Show.”

“Introducing “The Nene Leakes Show” Available TOMORROW on YouTube. The link is in my bio. Are you ready? We bout to have a timeeeeee talkin a whole lotta sh*t,” she captioned her announcement.

She also confirmed that she will still be doing her “Me and My Homegirl” podcast with Sierra Gates.

Leakes welcomed reality TV producer Carlos King as her first guest, where the two got candid about their love lives and sexual preferences. Elsewhere, she sat down with blogger Michelle “ATLien” Brown, where she discussed her friend Porsha Williams’ divorce from Simon Guobadia as well as the circumstances surrounding Wendy Williams’ conservatorship.

The show premiered exclusively on YouTube and serves as Leakes’ next step in transitioning from reality star to a powerful independent media presence. With her sharp wit, bold commentary, and undeniable charisma, Leakes continues to be a pop culture icon just as she was 12 seasons on RHOA.

This new venture allows the former “Glee” star to expand her influence beyond reality TV and into the digital media landscape. Fans of Leakes expressed their excitement in the comments.

“YES. THIS HAS FINALLY COME TO FRUITION,” a Housewives fan page wrote.

“Yesss we get you on the podcast and your own show I love it!!!!” added someone else.

In addition to “The Nene Leakes Show,” fans can also tune in to her podcast with “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Sierra Gates. The show features Leakes and Gates engaging in candid conversations about current events, their personal journeys, and everything in between.

These two shows will offer some comfort to fans who love watching Leakes in action. However, many are still calling for her return to RHOA on Bravo, especially following her highly publicized fallout with the network.

