NeNe Leakes Would Return To ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Just ‘For The Fans’

NeNe Leaks knows her presence on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is missed and she would be willing to return to the show, just “for the fans.”

The OG housewife was out shopping on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles when she got approached by a TMZ photographer. With NeNe being an OG on “RHOA” alongside Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the photog asked about Kim’s messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

NeNe and Kim helped make “RHOA” a staple within “The Real Housewives” universe with their years of feuding on the show. The two have remained on and off friends in the years since they both exited the show.

But according to NeNe, she did reach out to Kim amid her high-profile divorce, but might not have heard back.

“I don’t know how she’s doing overall,” Leakes told TMZ on Wednesday, July 4. “I just reached out to her because she reached out to me during a time when I was really going through something.”

NeNe continued, “I would have to think that she’s taking it hard. It’s a divorce, it’s not easy.”

Nene Leakes gets questioned by @TMZ about Kim’s recent divorce situation, her ever returning to The Real Housewives Of Atlanta & her being edited out! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/HoZJjZG6Mp — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) July 5, 2023

When it came to whether or not NeNe would be willing to return to “RHOA,” she expressed her openness to the idea considering how much the fans continue demanding her comeback.

“I would come back for the fans,” NeNe said. “Because the fans are the ones that love me.”

The Swagg Boutique owner noted how much fans have loved her “position” on “RHOA” as the head queen in charge, and said she “would do anything” for the fans.

The photog went on to ask NeNe about a recent episode of “RHOA” where a photo of the show’s original trailer was shown but NeNe was noticeably absent. When asked about how “upset” fans were to see her purposely edited out of the show’s first trailer, NeNe noted how it was a decision made by higher-ups and not producers who were just following orders.

“I thought that was funny and I thought that was kind of crazy to do,” NeNe said.

RELATED CONTENT: Healthy Eating: Trick Daddy Gets Candid With Nene Leakes About His Bedroom Pleasures