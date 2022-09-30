‘Ownership is the New Drip’: FinTech Founder Raises $4.4 Million in Seed Funding

Companies are creating new avenues in pop culture that’ll give upcoming generations creative opportunities to achieve financial stability.

Luke Bailey, Neon Money Club founder and CEO, launched a fintech company alongside Jacki Liao to present the digital generation a new approach to investing and financial growth. The company pushes the philosophy that “ownership is the new drip” by teaching the modern-day generation the value of owning the things they love to buy.

“…We coined the phrase ‘ownership is the new drip’ because our whole thing is what if you could show off your financial health profile? What if you could show off your investments? What if you could show off your financial wellness the same way you would show off a sneaker or show off a new piece of clothing,” Bailey told AfroTech in an exclusive interview.

According to the outlet, Bailey was exposed to banking in his late teenage years. After working in the industry for 18 years, he recognized the lack of representation in his environment and decided to take a step back from his job to pursue Neon Money Club.

The fintech company is a digital, invite-only club that embraces familiar concepts where users can explore investment arenas like streetwear, sneakers, and more. The club invites users into a safe space that offers resources and guidance for investing. AfroTech reported that investors are provided certainty for “an area that often has an intimidation factor within the community.”