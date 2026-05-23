Entertainment by Sidnee Michelle Douyon ‘The Breakfast Club’ Added To Netflix Live Streaming Lineup The agreement builds on a video podcast partnership announced between Netflix and iHeartMedia in late 2025.







Netflix is adding to its live programming with the launch of ‘The Breakfast Club,’ streaming on Netflix starting June 1. This marks the platform’s first daily live series, according to Deadline. The addition strengthens Netflix’s partnership with iHeartMedia and shows its increasing focus on live and video podcast content.

Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious will host the weekday show. It will air on the New York radio station Power 105.1 and stream on Netflix for nearly three hours each day. Netflix subscribers will also get exclusive behind-the-scenes clips, extended interviews, and bonus segments not available in the radio broadcast.

“The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming. That’s a big reason ‘The Breakfast Club’ has sustained its reign for so long. We’re building something powerful—real‑time conversation, real community, on a global scale,” Charlamagne tha God said in a statement.

This announcement comes as streaming companies are investing more in affordable, recurring live programming to boost daily viewer engagement. According to Reuters, the agreement builds on a video podcast partnership announced between Netflix and iHeartMedia in late 2025.

“It’s a big step forward in how we bring culturally ​defining audio-first franchises ​to life for ⁠Netflix audiences around the world, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership with iHeartMedia,” Lauren Smith, Netflix’s vice ​president of content licensing and programming strategy, shared.

Since its launch in 2010, ‘The Breakfast Club’ has become one of the most important shows in hip-hop and Black popular culture, known for its open celebrity interviews and politically charged discussions. Notable guests have included former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and artists like Kendrick Lamar and Alicia Keys.

This deal also shows Netflix’s increasing commitment to unscripted and live entertainment as it competes with platforms like YouTube for video podcast viewers.

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