Netflix And Meghan Markle End ‘As Ever’ Partnership

Netflix has ended its partnership with “As Ever,” a lifestyle brand launched by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle’s brand was previously introduced under the name American Riviera Orchard and debuted with products including jam, teas, flower sprinkles, and scented candles. Initially launched with support from Netflix’s consumer products division, the entities are parting ways. The decision follows the non-renewal of Markle’s lifestyle television series “With Love, Meghan,” which aired on Netflix as part of the partnership with Prince Harry and Markle’s production company, Archewell. Netflix frames the change as a natural progression.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As Ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” Netflix said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

"We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own," a spokesperson said.

The initial launch of the brand saw great success, selling out in one hour. However, the public interest was not enough for Netflix to continue the partnership. A spokesperson for As Ever expressed gratitude to Netflix for its support and said the brand remains in good standing and will continue introducing new offerings.



“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year,” a spokesperson for the brand told People. “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As Ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

Though the consumer product agreement is severed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex maintain a production relationship with Netflix through Archewell Productions. That agreement allows the couple to develop television and film projects for the platform. The lifestyle venture is one of several business projects Markle has pursued since she and Prince Harry stepped back from official duties as members of the British royal family in 2020.

