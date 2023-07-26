Netflix Honors Female Game-Changers Of Hip-Hop In New Docuseries

A new documentary series is coming to Netflix, and some of the most influential women in hip-hop are sitting down to tell its story their way.

In August 2023, some familiar faces in hip-hop will appear in Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. The four-episode docuseries will feature women trailblazers of the industry and how their contributions to hip-hop have changed the music game for the new generation of female artists. According to Netflix, the series will highlight the influence women rappers, writers, and experts such as Queen Latifah and MC Lyte have had in hip-hop music and culture.

“This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the role the irrepressible women of hip-hop played throughout the revolutionary genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day,” Netflix wrote in the series summary on YouTube.

The docuseries names other iconic emcees such as Rah Digga, up-and-coming artists, and current chart-toppers, including Latto and Tierra Whack. Hip-Hop fans will also learn more about key record labels, stylists, and journalists. “By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop‘ contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens,” the synopsis included, according to Okayplayer.

“We have been through a lot,” Queen Latifah said in the docuseries trailer released on July 25, 2023. “We have stood back up, and we’ll always keep standing back up.”

The docuseries is executive produced by Dream Hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien, and Jennifer Ryan.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will debut exclusively on Netflix on Aug. 9, 2023.