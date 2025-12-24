News by Kandiss Edwards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gut Archewell Operations Amid Staggering Revenue Loss The Duke and Duchess of Sussex describe the decision as part of efforts to preserve and expand their philanthropy.







Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say staff reductions are “inevitable” as their charitable organization undergoes restructuring.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex describe the decision as part of efforts to preserve and expand their philanthropy. In a statement, the couple announced that the Archewell Foundation, launched in 2020, is being rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies. The new model uses a fiscal sponsor to streamline administration and support long-term global outreach, People reported.

A spokesperson said the shift will allow the organization to focus on mission strategy and partnerships while leaving compliance and financial administration to another nonprofit entity.

While the couple said they are not closing the organization, Page Six reported that three employees of the charity’s staff have been let go as part of the restructuring and cost-saving measures. A spokesperson acknowledged that some staff losses, especially in junior administrative roles, were “inevitable” as part of the transition.

“We will not be discussing these personnel details further,” the spokesperson said in a statement to People, adding that the organization remains committed to its mission and is honored to have worked with its former team members.

The restructuring reflects serious concerns about the foundation’s funding and sustainability amid years of alleged financial imbalance, with donations failing to keep pace with expenses. Some staff departures followed reports that Archewell’s expenses exceeded revenue in recent years. The lack of funds led the charity to consider models such as a fiscal sponsor or partnership with another organization to manage costs.

The move toward a fiscal sponsor operating model is intended to give the organization “more flexibility and less administrative weight,” and to allow the couple and their family to remain actively involved in guiding its priorities without handling day-to-day compliance and financial management, according to the Duke and Duchess’s spokesperson.

The rebrand and staffing changes come as Archewell marks its fifth anniversary, and the couple emphasized their long-term commitment to global philanthropic work that reflects their family’s values and goals, including community service and partnerships with other charitable efforts.

