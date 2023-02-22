New Black Bank in Ohio Moves Closer to Public Debut After Raising $24.5 Million in Capital

Marking a major breakthrough, Adelphi Bank intends to soon make its public debut.

It will be the sole Black-owned bank in Columbus, Ohio’s largest city and capital, and the only one of its type statewide. A minority depository institution, the business has gained approvals to open from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Ohio Department of Financial Institutions. Adelphi Bank Chairman and CEO Jordan Miller told BLACK ENTERPRISE that the total capital raised was $24.5 million from individuals and companies in Central Ohio. He added that the bank will be located on the Near East side of Columbus in a historic Black neighborhood called Bronzeville. Banks generally must gain $10 million to $30 million in starting capital to launch, research shows. The funding can be raised through several means, including seeking backing from investors. New banks are required to show they have enough funds to cover risks like unforeseen losses and support growth.

Miller said the bank is aiming to open to the public by mid-April. Adelphia Bank’s arrival will counter an extended trend of Black banks closing in the past several years. FDIC data showed 20 Black banks in America as of the third quarter of 2022. That is down from a sizable 48 in 2001. Among its functions, the FDIC monitors the insured minority depository institutions it oversees.

Miller said the bank will offer a full plate of consumer and commercial products. More on the bank’s products, leadership, and other details can be found here. Miller is coming out of retirement to run the bank, after previously serving as a regional president at Fifth Third Bank.