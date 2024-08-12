Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman New Black Woman-Owned Tech College In Alabama Prepares For Inaugural Classes Shakea Miller debuted 1 on 1 Technical and Theological College, becoming the first Black woman to open a degree-granting technical college in Alabama.









Shakea Miller has made history by opening a new technical college in Alabama, becoming the first Black woman to establish a degree-granting technical institution in the state. Her initiative aims to diversify the educational landscape and broaden opportunities in Alabama.

Miller established 1 on 1 Technical and Theological College’s doors on June 24. Located in Phenix City, an Alabama city west of Columbus, Georgia, the school offers training to match today’s workforce. With Certificate programs across various fields, the college hopes to reveal new career pathways across Alabama’s diverse communities.

“1 on 1 Technical & Theological College (1 on 1 T&T) aims to provide biblical and comprehensive educational opportunities with a focus on empowering all students but also addressing the educational disparities faced by African American communities,” shared Miller to Black News.

The school’s mission lies in providing an equitable education for all, no matter their race or socioeconomic background. According to Miller, the college is a “platform for transformation” for its students with limited options.

Miller added, “I am deeply honored to open the doors of this institution, which stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience and determination of countless individuals who have fought for equal rights in education. This College is more than an academic institution as it is a platform for transformation while providing the tools and knowledge necessary to uplift our communities.”

Miller’s journey now makes her the sixth Black woman to start a technical college. Her establishing the educational institution in Alabama is also significantly important. According to AL.com, 6 out of 10 students in the state’s high-poverty schools are Black.

This gap in education quality threatens the academic possibilities for Black students. However, 1 on 1 technical college seeks to break down these systemic barriers.

“By establishing this college, I hope to inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators, who will carry forward the torch of progress and equality,” shared Miller. “…Committed to cultivating an environment that not only educates but also empowers students to create positive change in their communities and beyond.”

Class begins on Sept. 16, as the college’s first semester promises to spark opportunity for its students.

