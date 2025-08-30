New Edition Gears Up To Receive A Hometown Tribute

On the heels of celebrating the 40-year legacy with a monumental, 31-city Legacy Tour back in 2023, the six members of New Edition—Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, and Mike, and of course Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill—are readying themselves for yet another huge honor.

The city of Boston has declared Aug. 30 New Edition Day. Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Aug. 22, a rollout of events that make up the celebration and tribute to the iconic group; the first of which begins with a New Edition street naming ceremony at 10 AM on the corner of Ambrose and Albany Streets in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Immediately afterwards, New Edition Day continues with a community block party at the Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club at 2 Dearborn St., Roxbury, MA 02119.

BLACK ENTERPRISE sat down with New Edition’s Ron Devoe, who represented the group in discussing this proud moment:

“When it presented itself—for us to continue to do what we love to do and to be recognized by the place that really birthed your ideas and your hustle mentality, your charisma, your showmanship and all of these different things, and to know that our legacy will be kind of set in stone with New Edition Way,” Devoe said.

“You talk about the Patriot Way and Harvard Way … we’ve been doing it the New Edition Way for over 42 years now and to know that our kids are gonna be there to take this in and our fans, which we have the best fans on the planet, those NE4lifers are gonna be there with us to take this day—it’s amazing.”

In addition to the events the city of Boston planned around New Edition Day, an exclusive Sneaker Ball is going down that Saturday evening, Brooke Payne will be honored for his 42-plus years of contribution to New Edition; to shaping the history-making group in its formative years and providing guidance and management throughout.

“We’ll get to honor Brooke Payne,” Devoe told BE.

“The person that gave us the vision and the swag and the name New Edition. Mr. Brooke Payne will speak that night and there’ll be an unveiling and we’re just gonna celebrate.”

Devoe takes pride in the community inclusion of the celebration and that New Edition will have the opportunity to show up for the neighborhood in-kind.

“It’s not about what they’re giving to us, it’s about what we’re putting back into the community as well,” Devoe stressed.

The group will support the community’s children and senior citizens with giveaways, school supplies and a charitable donation. New Edition will always move around the city to support Boston’s For The Culture Week and pull up to its inaugural HBCU Classic.

“To be able to stop by a Boys and Girls Club … put a check on the table or talk to some kids because their parents poured into New Edition at some point …” Devoe said.

“I think really that’s the rewarding part to be able to pay it forward now. If it wasn’t for certain people and certain organizations, we wouldn’t have been able to be the reflection of people that come from the very same place that we come from…”

Devoe shared updates on new editions on top of the New Edition Day tribute. Bandmate Johnny Gill has been working on new music. His single “One Night” is out now. New Edition’s Ricky Bell is a new father, having recently welcomed the birth of his baby girl with wife Amy Correa Bell.

“Slick had a baby…” Devoe said.

“Talk about completion and right before

New addition way, right, right before New addition day in the city of Boston …

“To know that he’s bringing his amazing beautiful daughter and she’ll be able to see that …. When I think about the most amazing things or memorable things that I’m gonna take away is the completion of our legacy—a New Edition.”

